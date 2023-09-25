East Delhi Mall onboards Mukesh Talreja as director

In his new role, Talreja will be responsible for overseeing the entire real estate portfolio of the group, with an initial primary focus on the management of East Delhi Mall

New Delhi: Kaushambi-based East Delhi Mall has announced the appointment of industry veteran Mukesh Talreja as director. In his new role, Talreja will be responsible for overseeing the entire real estate portfolio of the group, with an initial primary focus on the management of East Delhi Mall. This role involves various responsibilities related to real estate, mall operations, and overall profitability.

Under real estate portfolio management, Talreja will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive real estate strategy for the group.

Furthermore, he will identify and evaluate potential real estate investment opportunities, including acquisition and disposition of properties.

He will also oversee lease negotiations and agreements for the group’s real estate assets and monitor market trends and property values to make informed decisions.

Furthermore, he will oversee all aspects of EDM Mall’s operations, ensuring smooth and efficient functioning.

He will look after leasing activities, including negotiations with tenants, lease renewals, and occupancy management.

And implement buy-back strategies as needed to optimize the mall’s tenant mix and profitability.

Lead day-to-day mall operations, including security, maintenance, and cleanliness.

Ensure compliance with all local regulations, building codes, and safety standards.

In addition, Taneja will be responsible for the group’s financial management which includes developing and overseeing budgets for real estate assets and EDM Mall; monitoring financial performance and implement cost-control measures and working towards maximizing revenue and profitability while minimizing expenses.

He will also take on the responsibility of strategic planning and contribute to the development of the group’s long-term real estate and mall strategies.

Talreja is a seasoned industry expert with a career spanning over two decades. During his journey he has been associated with renowned International Property Consultants such as DTZ and Cushman & Wakefield. He has been instrumental in contributing to the expansion of numerous multinational and domestic firms, assisting them in establishing their offices in over 15 cities across India, encompassing a staggering 10 million square feet of operational space.

Key cities and regions that have benefited from his strategic guidance include Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai. He has worked with notable names including IBM, Microsoft, GE, Aviva, Sapient, Finmeccanica, Fincantieri, Juniper Networks, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Vodafone, Uninor, and many others.