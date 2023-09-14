Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest News

Spencer’s Retail to close 10 loss-making retail stores in Tamil Nadu by month-end

PTI
By PTI
62
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

As of June 30, Spencer’s was operating 152 stores with a total trading area of 13.29 lakh sq ft

New Delhi: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group arm Spencer’s Retail Ltd on Wednesday said it will close 10 loss-making stores in Tamil Nadu by the end of the month.

This is part of the process of evaluating the performance of all stores on a regular basis, Spencer’s Retail said in a regulatory filing.

It “has decided to close down its 10 loss-making stores in Tamil Nadu by September 30. These stores contributed 1.2 pc of the consolidated revenue of the company in 2022-23,” the company said.

As of June 30, Spencer’s was operating 152 stores with a total trading area of 13.29 lakh sq ft.

It also operates 34 stores with a total trading area of 1.03 lakh sq ft under the brand Nature’s Basket, which it acquired from Godrej Industries.

Spencer’s consolidated net loss had widened to Rs 64.13 crore in the June quarter. Its revenue from operations had also declined 8.18 per cent to Rs 570.17 crore during the quarter.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Burger Singh expands operations in West Bengal

The company plans to open 15 outlets in Kolkata and 34 more locations across West Bengal Mumbai: India's homegrown burger...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In