Pee Safe secures $3 million in Series B round

New Delhi: Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand owned by Redcliffe Hygiene Private Ltd., has partially closed its Series B round, the company announced on Tuesday. The company has received $3 million out of its total round size of $6 million (approximately Rs 50 crore). The funding was led by Natco Pharma Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, and Rainmatter Health, supported by Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, founders of Zerodha.

Vikas Bagaria, the founder of Pee Safe, said, “This funding will accelerate our expansion efforts and establish us as the leading brand in the rapidly growing intimate wellness sector, which boasts a remarkable CAGR of 16%. Over the past five years, Pee Safe has achieved a remarkable growth rate of 100% CAGR, surpassing market expectations.”

Rithish Kumar, one of the early founding members as the Co-founder commented, “Currently, we are available in over 15,000 physical retail stores across 70+ cities in India and maintain a strong online presence on major e-commerce platforms, in addition to our own online platforms. We also export to 20 countries in 5 continents.”

Pee Safe was established with the primary goal of the risk of Urinary Tract Infections resulting from unsanitary toilet seats and the lack of access to hygienic public restrooms. Pee Safe has expanded its product line to include over 25 offerings, centering on hygiene, menstrual care, and grooming. Pee Safe was awarded Amazon Best Brand of the Year 2020 in presence of Jeff Bezos for their remarkable achievements on Amazon India.