Research

Café Retail Network Report 2023 – India by GapMaps

Source: image via Peakpx
The report highlights the insights and key trends into the changing competitive landscape of the cafe sector in India

Bengaluru: Café Retail Network Report 2023 (first edition) by cloud-based location intelligence system GapMaps highlights the insights and key trends into the changing competitive landscape of the cafe sector in India.

The report monitors the presence and store counts of nine prominent cafe brands in India including Cafe Coffee Day, Barista, Starbucks, Chaayos, Theobroma, Costa Coffee, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, Blue Tokai Coffee and Krispy Kreme.

Incorporating insights from surveys, the report also encompasses an in-depth analysis of the market penetration of cafe brands across various city tiers.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

  • The 9 cafe brands operate close to 1,800 locations across India.
  • Of these tracked brands, Café Coffee Day remains the largest store network with over 400 locations, despite up to 1,000 store closures over the past three years.
  • Barista has the second largest store network with 350 locations, closely followed by Starbucks with 340 locations. Chaayos and Theobroma also have sizeable store networks each with over 150 locations.

Click here to access the entire report

