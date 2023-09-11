Victoria’s Secret broadens its online product range in India

After its online debut in India in 2021 with fragrances and personal care products, now the retailer offers apparel and lingerie line on its website

Bengaluru: Multinational intimates specialty retailer Victoria’s Secret has broadened its online footprint in India with the launch of its apparel and lingerie line on its website on Friday, wrote the retail conglomerate Apparel Group India on social media.

“We are elated to announce Victoria’s Secret Full Assortment website is now live with your favorite Lingerie, PJs, Apparel and more.” Apparel Group India wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The collection will be available at www.victoriassecret.in.

The retailer operates in the Indian market through its partner Apparel Group India. In 2021, the global chain made its debut in India through its e-commerce platform, offering fragrances, beauty and personal care products.

In 2022, it marked its physical presence in the country with the inauguration of its flagship store at Palladium Mall in Mumbai, and subsequently, another store at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret was founded in 1977 by brothers Roy and Gaye Raymond. Today, the company boasts a global presence with approximately 1,360 retail stores located in 70 countries, as per its official website.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail giant based in Dubai, UAE. The company has over 2,025 stores across more than 14 countries and markets more than 80 brands including global brands such as Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, R&B Fashion and Victoria’s Secret.