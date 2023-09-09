Retail tech case study: 15% rise in repeat business, 10% hike in NPS for Paradise through BI

The tech implementation also resulted in fill rates and operational efficiencies for Hyderabad-based Paradise Food Court

Mumbai: Apart from the Charminar, the Golconda Fort and other tourist places, the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are known for its Biryani. And Paradise features among the recommended joints to get a taste of the Hyderabadi Biryani.

Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. traces its origins back to a small canteen and cafe located within a cinema theatre in Secunderabad in 1953. Starting as a 100-seat restaurant serving Hyderabadi cuisine, it gradually evolved under the leadership of founder Ali Hemati. Over the years, it expanded to include a multi-cuisine restaurant and a popular takeaway service.

In 1996, Paradise underwent significant renovations and modernization, both structurally and technologically. The introduction of computerization in 2006 marked a turning point for them, as per the company’s website.

In 2016, a professional management team spearheaded an expansion into cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Gurugram. The brand plans to further expand within these cities and potentially also explore international markets.

In addition to expansion, Paradise continued to adopt technology to improve efficiencies. It adopted various Business Intelligence (BI) tools as it recognized the need to address its operational challenges and drive business transformation.

The Need

Before embracing technology, Paradise faced significant challenges. Their reporting and analysis processes were mainly Excel-based, leading to time-consuming, error-prone, and unstructured data handling. Repetitive analysis tasks required the same effort each time, causing delays in critical business decisions. Moreover, the lack of standardization and disparate data analysis methods across departments hindered effective communication and decision-making.

Overcoming these challenges necessitated a shift towards standardized, structured information and a unified data consumption platform. Implementing these changes meant addressing change management issues as various departments were accustomed to their own analysis styles.

The Approach

The company decided to harness the power of BI tools such as PowerBI, Tableau, Azure Cognitive Services, Python, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as these tools are instrumental in developing analytical reports, generating insights, and facilitating data-driven decision-making.

A crucial element of the company’s approach was the creation of an internal data science department, staffed with capable resources. Additionally, they enlisted the support of three external agencies to complement their in-house capabilities. This strategic investment amounted to more than Rs 60 lakh in the past year, with an estimated payoff in just 1.2 years.

Business Impact

The integration of technology had a profound impact on Paradise’s business operations. Customers indirectly benefited as the company gained the ability to target the right customer segments with relevant products and offers.

Real-time data availability and exception alerts empowered the company to make informed decisions and formulate strategies promptly.

BI reports gave insights into customer and delivery metrics, including retention, frequency, spending, and adoption rates, analyzed through various cuts and cohorts.

With the help of these insights, the marketing team executed targeted campaigns, introduced product combos, and optimized operations during peak hours. This customer-centric approach resulted in an increase in Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by over 10% and a 15% rise in repeat business.

The implementation of the Sales and Operations Planning (SNOP) framework further boosted operational efficiency, leading to a 2% increase in On-Time-In-Full (OTIF) performance and a 3% improvement in fill rates.