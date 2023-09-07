Tim Hortons to enter Bengaluru

Currently, the coffee retailer operates 19 stores across the country in cities including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Mumbai

Bengaluru: Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons will be launching its first outlet in Bengaluru in the near future, wrote a company official on social media.

“Bengaluru, get ready to enjoy your cup of delicious French Vanilla and much more,” said Ravi Makwana, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons India in a LinkedIn post.

As of now, the company has not disclosed the specific location of the outlet in Bengaluru.

Tim Hortons recently celebrated its first anniversary in India. The Canadian company entered India in August 2022 by launching two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR) through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer operates 19 stores across the country in cities including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Mumbai.

Tim Hortons plans to open over 120 stores in India over a 36-month period, IndiaRetailing reported in January. The chain is currently planning to enter markets like Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.