Reliance Retail opens a Gap store in Pune

Nehal Gautam
Gap store, Amanora mall; Source: Linkedin
Located at Amanora Mall, Hadapsar, it is the third store of the brand in the city

Mumbai: Reliance Retail has opened global clothing and accessories retail brand Gap in Pune, an official working on the brand in the country announced on social media on Thursday. Located at Amanora Mall, Hadapsar, it is the city’s third store of the brand.

“GAP is now open at Amanora Mall, Pune. It’s our 3rd in Pune,” Mukesh Sinha, channel head-Gap, posted on Linkedin.

Reliance Retail brought Gap Inc. to India through a long-term franchise agreement with the American fashion brand in July 2022. Gap returned to India for the second time after parting ways with Arvind Fashions in 2020. Reliance Retail is the official retailer for Gap Inc. in India, mixing exclusive stores and digital commerce platforms.

Gap was founded in 1969 by Donald Fisher and Doris F. Fisher and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company merchandises apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children through its retail stores, franchised stores, and e-commerce portals. The company operates four primary divisions: Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta.

Amanora Mall is part of a 450-acre township that started on August 18, 2011. The township comprises 12,000 apartments, two schools, one stadium and a shopping centre in the eastern suburb of Pune, the IT and residential hub. Spread across 1.2 million sq. ft., Amanora Mall is a full-day destination for shopping, food, and entertainment.

