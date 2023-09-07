Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Food start-up Madmix raises the pre-funding round at a valuation of Rs 12 crore

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
10
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The funding round was led by investment banking service provider Prime Securities and investors such as Authum Investments and Team India Managers

Bengaluru: Healthy food start-up Madmix owned by Mel Sante Food Production has secured an investment in its pre-seed funding round at the valuation of about Rs 12 crore, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The funding round was led by investment banking service provider Prime Securities and investors such as Authum Investments and Team India Managers. The investment will be utilised towards marketing efforts, sales team expansion and future product development.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible support our investors have shown – it’s a true validation of our journey into the realm of madness,” said Gaurav Palrecha, director of Madmix. “Consumers are becoming more conscious and are making healthy choices and we want to support them in their journey. These funds will enable us to achieve our growth numbers and we’re just getting started.”

The company was bootstrapped for 2 years, yet managed to expand its presence globally, reaching markets in Nepal, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the USA. Currently, Its products are available in over 650 stores nationwide.

“We think Madmix is revolutionising the idea of snacking with its ready-to-eat snacks and ready-to-cook range. We strongly believe in the company’s prospects and this funding will aid it as it marches on in its growth journey,” said Apurva Doshi, senior vice president, Equity Capital Markets, Prime Securities Ltd.

Mumbai-based Madmix (previously known as Daily Staple) was founded by Palrecha in 2013 as a food brand that offers a variety of snacks made from millets which are available in 5 flavours.

Latest News
Food & BeverageAnagha R Ratna -

Tim Hortons to enter Bengaluru

Currently, the coffee retailer operates 19 stores across the country in cities including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In