Family Entertainment brand Timezone opens at Vegas, Delhi

TimeZone brings to Vegas state-of-the-art bowling, Dark Mars VR experience, and a selection of over 60 arcade games

New Delhi: Timezone, the family entertainment brand, has opened its newest outlet at Vegas mall at Dwarka in Delhi, the company announced in a release on Wednesday. The centre will offer entertainment experiences for all age groups.

TimeZone brings to Vegas an array of attractions, including state-of-the-art bowling, a Dark Mars VR experience, and a selection of over 60 one-of-a-kind arcade games.

Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of TEEG India which runs Timezone centres, said, “We are extremely delighted to bring the Timezone experience to Vegas, Dwarka, New Delhi.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Ravinder Choudhary, VP of Vegas Mall said, “We firmly believe that this collaboration will redefine the entertainment landscape and offer a unique avenue for our guests to connect, compete, and create lasting memories.”

