AIFF announces Reliance Retail’s Performax Activewear as official kit sponsor for the Indian football team

In addition, as the merchandise sponsor, Performax will also hold the rights to manufacture and retail these products

Mumbai: Performax, a sportswear brand from Reliance Retail’s wide-ranging fashion and lifestyle portfolio, has partnered with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to become the official kit and merchandise sponsor of the Indian football team, Reliance Retail announced in a press release on Thursday.

The multi-year partnership will not only give Performax, a leading homegrown sportswear brand, exclusive rights to manufacture kits across all formats of the game but will also make it the sole supplier for all match, travel and training wear for the AIFF, including men’s, women’s and youth teams. In addition, as the merchandise sponsor, Performax will also hold the rights to manufacture and retail these products.

The Indian Football team, The Blue Tigers will debut the new kit during the 49th King’s Cup 2023 being held in Thailand between September 7 and 10.

Speaking on the partnership, Akhilesh Prasad, president and chief executive officer, Reliance Retail –Fashion & Lifestyle, said, “We are very happy to announce our association with AIFF. Football has great potential in India and we will see the Indian football team gain prominence in years to come. This partnership is in line with our aspiration to make sports accessible in India through Performax.”

Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, secretary general, AIFF, said, “We welcome our new kit partner, Performax, to the Indian Football family. I am sure the players and the teams will like the new kit and will be inspired to put their best on the pitch.”

Nitesh Kumar, chief executive officer, Performax and Trends Footwear, said, “This association is among a few in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers.”

Performax Activewear is present across over 1,500 stores in India. In addition, the brand is available on digital commerce platforms such as Ajio and JioMart. The official and fan merchandise will be available in Performax exclusive stores and at various retail partner stores across the country.

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative. For the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023, RRVL recorded a combined revenue of ₹260,364 crore (equivalent to $31.7 billion) and a net profit of ₹9,181 crore (equivalent to $1.1 billion).