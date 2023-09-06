Blissclub launches its flagship store in Mumbai

Located at Linking Road, Bandra, the latest Blissclub store is spread across 1,100 sq. ft

Mumbai: Continuing with its offline expansion spree, Blissclub, an omni-channel activewear brand for women, opened its flagship store in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release. Located at Linking Road, Bandra, the store is spread across 1,100 sq. ft. It is the brand’s third store in the city with the other two located at Infinity Mall, Malad and Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Commenting on the launch, Minu Margaret, founder, Blissclub said, “This is our 3rd store in Mumbai and we have strategically selected Bandra as our location for the first flagship store in Mumbai. Bandra has a high fashion quotient and time and again it has proved its potential as an apt location. This year, we aimed to foray into Mumbai and we accomplished it by opening 3 stores at 3 different locations in the city to cover the breadth of the market.”

The new stores will retail all the activewear collection ranging from bottom wear, top wear to sports bras and accessories.

The brand also launched two more new premium exclusive brand stores at Capital Mall – Hyderabad and Apollo Premier – Indore in the month of August.

To augment its e-commerce presence, the company plans on opening close to 20 offline stores by December 2023, across India. The stores will be in malls, high streets and as pop-ups, as standalone stores or part of multi-brand outlets. It also plans to open more brand-owned stores in the National Captial Region (NCR), Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and other cities as the D2C brand goes omnichannel.

Blissclub was founded in 2020 by Minu Margaret as a community-first brand and has raised a total of $20.25 million, through seed and series A funding. The company is also among LinkedIn’s 25 startups in 2022.