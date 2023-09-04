Jonathan Yach joins Beyond Squarefeet as chief asset officer

Yach is a veteran in the shopping mall sector, with over 35 years of international experience in developing and managing shopping malls

Bengaluru: Shopping mall specialist firm Beyond Squarefeet has appointed Jonathan Yach as its chief asset officer, to head Texvalley, the destination mall in Erode, Tamil Nadu, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Jonathan Yach is a veteran in the shopping mall sector, with over 35 years of international experience in developing and managing shopping malls.

“I am quite excited to come back to India, as a lot has changed here in the last few years. I feel that Indian Malls are evolving and reinventing themselves, to match with the changing consumer behaviours. I am confident that Texvalley, would emerge as a unique destination in the whole of South India,” said Yach.

Prior to joining Beyond Squarefeet, he headed the Mantri Mall, Bengaluru and was the chief executive officer for Propcare Mall Management. He has previously also held leadership positions in companies such as Virtuous Retail, CBRE/Broll Properties, Colliers, and Blackstone.

“We at Beyond Squarefeet, are excited to welcome Jonathan Yach to our team, as we are sure, his international exposure and working in India previously, will help bring all the expertise to lead this challenging, yet innovative project Texvalley,” said Susil S Dungarwal, chief mall mechanic at Beyond Squarefeet.

Texvalley was launched in 2014 as an integrated textile wholesale and retail market spreading over 2 million sq. ft.

The mall encompasses three components: the Global Market with over 500 experience centres by various manufacturers and wholesalers from the region; the Value Mall with a multiplex, hypermarket, food court, family entertainment centre and factory outlet stores by over 100 international and national brands; the Big Box Bazaar which houses various category killers from furniture, electronics and home decor.

The mall advisory company Beyond Squarefeet handholds shopping mall developers and provides services including marketing, leasing and managing shopping malls across India, Iran, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman and Qatar. It has worked with developers such as Lulu Group, DLF Group, Tata Group, Saravana Group, Gokulam Group, Omaxe Group and Malabar Group.