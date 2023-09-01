Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsSupply Chain

Mahindra Logistics signs pact with Flipkart for dedicated fleet of heavy commercial vehicles

PTI
By PTI
2
0
Source: Mahindra Logistics Website
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Under the partnership, Mahindra Logistics will operate 32 feet single axle HCVs for Flipkart in collaboration with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, which will run on multiple national routes, across the country

Mumbai: Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) on Friday announced a collaboration with e-commerce giant Flipkart for providing a dedicated fleet of heavy commercial vehicles, assistance in route management and network operations, among others for the latter’s pan India operations.

Under the partnership, Mahindra Logistics will operate 32 feet single axle HCVs for Flipkart in collaboration with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, which will run on multiple national routes, across the country, the company said.

The fleet deployed by the company will primarily facilitate Flipkart’s e-commerce parcel movements through hub-to-hub operations, MLL said.

“We have collaborated with Flipkart and provide these pan-India dedicated line haul transportation solutions. These solutions expand our current line haul offerings for Flipkart enabling them to reduce their total cost of operations and improve service,” Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director, said.

The company also said that all these vehicles will have Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and other advanced features.

“…Their dedicated fleet and expert route management, and advanced analytics will enable an optimal way of load consolidation, route planning enabling efficient, faster, and sustainable deliveries,” Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply chain at Flipkart Group, said.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Sandeep Bakhshi promoted to Managing Director of Indo Nissin Foods

Bakhshi has over 25 years of experience in sales and held positions at SC Johnson (now Brillon), Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In