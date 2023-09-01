Google News
Food & Beverage

Kulfilicious launches second outlet in Bengaluru

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
The new outlet of Kulfilicious is situated at Jayanagar, South Bengaluru

Bengaluru: UAE-based kulfi brand Kulfilicious has launched its second outlet in Bengaluru on 11 August, the company said in a press release. The new outlet is situated at Jayanagar in South Bengaluru.

Kulfilicious entered India and launched its first store in Bengaluru at Indiranagar in April 2023.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Bengaluru with the new outlet. After the tremendous response and success for our Indiranagar outlet, we are confident that this launch will be received with the same enthusiasm from our Kulfi-loving community,” said Nilish Carvalho, co-founder of Kulfilicious.

Kulfilicious is planning a rapid expansion that includes stores across Bengaluru and an entry into other states of the country, with a new store in Chennai, next month, the release added.

The brand is also looking to expand and make the products available in new markets including India, Oman, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Kulfilicious was founded in 2013 and launched its first outlet in Dubai in 2014. Currently, the company has 14 operational outlets across the world and offers more than 40 different flavours.

