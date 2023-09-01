CaratLane opens new outlet in Haryana

The new store is located at DLF Colony, Rohtak, Haryana

Bengaluru: Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership, has launched a new store in Haryana, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is located at DLF Colony, Rohtak, Haryana.

“New store alert! CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership now in Rohtak,” said Deepika Khare, national head – business development at CaratLane and Shaya by CaratLane in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the new outlet.

The jewelry retailer has been actively expanding over the past year, having launched more than six stores in August 2023 across various locations including Dehradun, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Guwahati, and Agra.

CaratLane was established in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan as an online jewellery brand that offers rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles and solitaires.

In July 2016, the Tata Group invested in the company through its subsidiary Titan. The partnership was aimed at working towards a mission to offer customers jewellery and an enhanced shopping experience. In September 2018, the retailer launched Shaya by CaratLane, a silver jewellery brand from CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership.

Today, CaratLane operates over 227 stores in 88 cities across the country as of June 2023.