Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

CaratLane opens new outlet in Haryana

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
34
0
CaratLane store, Haryana; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new store is located at DLF Colony, Rohtak, Haryana

Bengaluru: Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership, has launched a new store in Haryana, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is located at DLF Colony, Rohtak, Haryana.

“New store alert! CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership now in Rohtak,” said Deepika Khare, national head – business development at CaratLane and Shaya by CaratLane in a LinkedIn post while sharing the pictures of the new outlet.

The jewelry retailer has been actively expanding over the past year, having launched more than six stores in August 2023 across various locations including Dehradun, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Guwahati, and Agra.

CaratLane was established in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan as an online jewellery brand that offers rings, earrings, bracelets, bangles and solitaires.

In July 2016, the Tata Group invested in the company through its subsidiary Titan. The partnership was aimed at working towards a mission to offer customers jewellery and an enhanced shopping experience. In September 2018, the retailer launched Shaya by CaratLane, a silver jewellery brand from CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership.

Today, CaratLane operates over 227 stores in 88 cities across the country as of June 2023.

Latest News
Case StudiesShiv Joshi -

Marketing Case Study: Jack & Jones + Ranveer Singh = 236% hike in footfall

How Jack & Jones high octane campaign Don’t Hold Back 3.0 featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh helped the brand...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In