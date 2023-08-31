Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Finance & FundingLatest News

Softbank sells 1.16% stake in Zomato for Rs 947 crore

PTI
By PTI
34
0
Business graph analysis report on the desk office workplace. Financial statistics document dummy report on the desk with pencils, clips and tablet. Accounting desk discussion. Business concept.
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Softbank through its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte offloaded the shares of Zomato on the National Stock Exchange

New Delhi: Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Wednesday divested a 1.16 per cent stake in online food ordering company Zomato for Rs 947 crore through an open market transaction.

Softbank through its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte offloaded the shares of Zomato on the National Stock Exchange.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, Franklin Tempelton MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Nomura Singapore, Goldman Sachs and Ghisallo Master Fund LP were among the buyers of shares of Zomato.

SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte disposed of 10,00,00,000 shares, amounting to a 1.16 per cent stake in Gurgaon-headquartered Zomato, as per the block deal data available with the NSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 94.70 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 947 crore.

Post the transaction, Softbank’s shareholding has declined to 2.19 per cent from 3.35 per cent stake at the end of June quarter, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

On Wednesday, shares of Zomato jumped 5.28 per cent to close at Rs 99.70 apiece on the NSE.

According to reports, Softbank had received shares of Zomato after the platform acquired Blinkit in August last year. There was a lock-in period of 12 months for these shares.

With the expiry of the lock-in period this month, Softbank has started offloading the shares. Softbank was an investor in Blinkit, as per the reports.

On Monday, Tiger Global and billionaire investor Yuri Milner’s DST Global pared a 1.8 per cent stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore through open market transactions.

Following the stake sale by Tiger Global Management, the US-based private equity firm had exited the online food ordering and delivery platform firm.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Salman Khan’s Being Human top open store in Dubai

Salman Khan’s brand Being Human is foraying into the Middle East by opening a flagship store in Dubai on...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In