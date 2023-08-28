Barista has the second-largest store network in India with 350 locations followed closely by Starbucks with 340 stores

Mumbai: Café Coffee Day holds the most prominent coffee store network with over 400 locations despite up to 1,000 store closures over the past three years, according to cloud-based data intelligence platform GapMaps’ first Cafe Retail Network Report.

Barista has the second-largest store network in India with 350 locations across the country followed closely by Starbucks with 340 stores, the report found.

Whilst the top 3 brands have store networks across the majority of the 26 cities with over 20 lakh residents, the report shows they only operate store networks across half of the Tier-1c cities with 10-20 lakh residents, and only 20% of the 75 Tier 2 cities with populations ranging from 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs residents.

Café Retail Network Report in India for 2023 tracks store counts and market penetration of 9 leading café brands in nearly 1,800 locations across India. Other tracked brands include Chaayos and Theobroma which also maintain sizable store networks, each with over 150 locations.

“Even after adjusting for incomes, the store provision of the major brands is relatively low by international standards and there remains ample opportunity for store growth within major cities across India. In addition, continued income growth across the country will further increase the addressable market and store potential for these brands,” said Andrew Smith, director of economics and research, GapMaps.

GapMaps’ first Café Retail Network Report for India in 2023 illustrates the sector’s notable growth opportunities for brands looking to expand their store networks in the region. Moreover, the favourable economic climate is anticipated to accelerate this growth and open the door for more brands in the country.

