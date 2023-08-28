ONDC reaches 50,000 restaurants in online food delivery

The number of restaurants on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) shot up from 500 in February 2023 to 50,000 in August 2023



New Delhi: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, recently celebrated a major milestone in its journey with over 50,000 restaurants now live for placing online orders on the Open Network, across 172 cities in the country, the company or department announced in a release on Monday. ONDC aims to double the restaurant count by the end of 2023.

“This remarkable milestone is a testament to our team’s dedication and the invaluable support of our NPs (network participants). What started with our first order in Sept’ 22, the Network has onboarded over 50,000 restaurants till now,” T Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer at ONDC said.

“As we continue to grow and expand, we are excited about the future of online food delivery in the all-new no-barrier ecommerce ecosystem and our role in shaping it,” Koshy added.

NPs including Magicpin, uEngage, Bitsila, EkSecond, Growth Falcons, Mystore, nStore, and eSamudaay have played a pivotal role in onboarding restaurants and driving the growth of F&B category on ONDC Network, the release added.

Consumers can order food online on the ONDC Network via Buyer Apps including Paytm, Pincode, Magicpin, Mystore among others.

Founded in December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, envisioned to create a facilitative model to revolutionize digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC fosters open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks, thereby eliminating the dependency on a single platform. Its objectives include democratization and decentralization of ecommerce, inclusivity and access for sellers, especially small and medium enterprises as well as local businesses, and increased choices and independency for consumers.