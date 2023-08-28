Google News
Real Estate / Shopping Centres

‘India Retail Figures H1 2023’ by CBRE

The report highlights real estate growth, trends, and dynamics within the Indian retail landscape during the first half of 2023

India Retail Figures H1 2023 report by real estate investment and consulting firm CBRE highlights real estate growth, trends, and dynamics within the Indian retail landscape during the first half of 2023 (January-June).

Incorporating insights from surveys, the report encompasses retail real estate developments in 11 prominent Indian cities. It furnishes an extensive analysis of key retail categories driving absorption, key leasing transactions, and graphical depictions of rental value fluctuations within shopping mall clusters and high streets.

Additionally, the report underscores the surging trend and substantial opportunities within the Indian consumer market, as international brands are once more strengthening their foothold in the country.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

  • Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Ahmedabad collectively accounted for a cumulative share of 65% in leasing activity during the first six months of 2023.
  • On a pan-India basis, retail leasing witnessed a 24% YoY (year over year) growth in the January-June 2023 period, and a 15% increase compared to July-December 2022 period.
  • The January-June 2023 period recorded a 148% YoY increase in supply. Total supply during the period stood at 1.09 million sq. ft. compared to 0.44 million sq. ft. during July-December 2022 period.

Click here to access the entire report

