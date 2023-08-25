Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleSpotlight

Titan Eye+ enters the premium segment with Zefr glasses

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

In addition to Zefr which is priced at Rs34,000 onwards, Titan Eyecare also launched four other brands this August

New Delhi: Titan Eye+, the eyecare division of Titan Ltd. has announced its foray into the premium eyewear segment with its range of Zefr eyeglasses. Products in the collection are made in France and are priced at Rs34,000 onwards, the company said in a release.

To begin with, the Zefr range of eyeglasses will be available in select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Chennai.

The company also launched four other brands this August namely Neo Sync Progressive lenses, DrivEZ lenses, Titan EyeX 2.0, Fastrack Vibes 2.0, the release added.

While DrivEZ aims to bridge the gap in the night driving lenses segment, Neo Sync is a fresh collection of progressive lenses priced at Rs25,000.

Titan EyeX 2.0 is the next version of its smart frame that comes with a fitness tracker, open-ear speakers and Bluetooth.

Fastrack Vibes, which are also smart glasses, come with immersive open-ear sound, 360-degree clarity, extended 4-hour battery, and IPX4 water resistance for workouts and outdoors.

“Every year, on Independence Day we celebrate it by charting our new product innovation story, and this year our focus has been premiumisation and innovation. The launch of Zefr, Neo Sync, DrivEZ and Gen 2 of our Smart Glasses exemplify our strategic approach to cater to the burgeoning demand in the frames and lenses,” Saumen Bhaumik, chief executive officer of Eyecare at Titan Company said.

The organized eyewear market in India continues to grow steadily and is now estimated to be valued at over Rs15,000 crores.

Titan Eye+ is India’s leading optical retail chain with over 920 stores across 400+ cities and towns. The brand is also available online at its website.

The Titan Eye+ stores host a variety of over 1000 frames and sunglasses from 40+ brands like Titan, Fastrack, RayBan, Vogue, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger, and other premium brands like Cartier, Dior, among many others. Frames at Titan Eye+ stores start at Rs599, while high-quality lenses start at Rs399.

Latest News
D2CIndiaretailing Bureau -

Non-metro buyers make up 50% of online rakhi shoppers: IGP data

The survey stated that buyers from metro cities make up the remaining 50% Mumbai: Non-metro customers make up as much...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In