Titan Eye+ enters the premium segment with Zefr glasses

New Delhi: Titan Eye+, the eyecare division of Titan Ltd. has announced its foray into the premium eyewear segment with its range of Zefr eyeglasses. Products in the collection are made in France and are priced at Rs34,000 onwards, the company said in a release.

To begin with, the Zefr range of eyeglasses will be available in select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Chennai.

The company also launched four other brands this August namely Neo Sync Progressive lenses, DrivEZ lenses, Titan EyeX 2.0, Fastrack Vibes 2.0, the release added.

While DrivEZ aims to bridge the gap in the night driving lenses segment, Neo Sync is a fresh collection of progressive lenses priced at Rs25,000.

Titan EyeX 2.0 is the next version of its smart frame that comes with a fitness tracker, open-ear speakers and Bluetooth.

Fastrack Vibes, which are also smart glasses, come with immersive open-ear sound, 360-degree clarity, extended 4-hour battery, and IPX4 water resistance for workouts and outdoors.

“Every year, on Independence Day we celebrate it by charting our new product innovation story, and this year our focus has been premiumisation and innovation. The launch of Zefr, Neo Sync, DrivEZ and Gen 2 of our Smart Glasses exemplify our strategic approach to cater to the burgeoning demand in the frames and lenses,” Saumen Bhaumik, chief executive officer of Eyecare at Titan Company said.

The organized eyewear market in India continues to grow steadily and is now estimated to be valued at over Rs15,000 crores.

Titan Eye+ is India’s leading optical retail chain with over 920 stores across 400+ cities and towns. The brand is also available online at its website.

The Titan Eye+ stores host a variety of over 1000 frames and sunglasses from 40+ brands like Titan, Fastrack, RayBan, Vogue, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger, and other premium brands like Cartier, Dior, among many others. Frames at Titan Eye+ stores start at Rs599, while high-quality lenses start at Rs399.