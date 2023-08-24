Google News
Food & Beverage

ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations pays tribute to Chandrayaan 3 mission with a special dessert

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Called Lunar Dulce de Leche Choux Bun by ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, the dessert features a velvety white rocher glazed choux bun resembling the moon and is adorned with a chocolate replica of the Chandrayaan 3 rover

New Delhi: Paying tribute to the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, FMCG major ITC has introduced a limited-edition dessert, the company announced in a release. Called Lunar Dulce de Leche Choux Bun by ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations, features a velvety white rocher glazed choux bun resembling the moon.

The pastry is adorned with a delicate chocolate replica of the Chandrayaan 3 rover, symbolizing India’s prowess in space exploration. The branding of ISRO graces this confection, underscoring the collaborative efforts that make such achievements possible.

The creamy dulce de leche filling balances the subtle sweetness of the white chocolate shell.

“As we celebrate Chandrayaan 3’s triumphant lunar landing, let us savor this celestial delight that encapsulates the spirit of discovery and innovation,” the company said in the release.

The special creation is available on Swiggy and Zomato through a special offer, which includes a free Lunar Choux Bun on orders above Rs.500 from ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations. The offer is only for 24 Aug 2023.

