Home Centre opens at Vegas mall

Indiaretailing Bureau
Home Centre Vegas Mall, Delhi
Located on the lower ground floor of Vegas Mall, the Home Centre store offers home interior setups, decorations, and an array of kitchenware, serveware, crockery, furnishings, bath essentials, and laundry accessories

New Delhi: Landmark Group-owned home furniture and furnishings chain Home Centre has opened its door at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Home Centre occupies a prominent space on the lower ground floor of the popular mall. The store offers home interior setups, decorations, and an array of kitchenware, serveware, crockery, furnishings, bath essentials, and laundry accessories.

“We are thrilled to welcome Home Centre to Vegas, as this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our visitors with unparalleled shopping experiences. We believe that this addition will further enrich the diverse offerings available at Vegas,” Ravinder Choudhary, VP, Vegas.

A part of the Dubai-based Landmark Group Home Centre opened in India in 1995. It has over 100 stores worldwide and over 75 in India, covering 70,000 sq. m. of retail space with an average store size of 2.1 K sq. m, according to the brand’s website. It has over 10 million customers in India.

 

 

 

