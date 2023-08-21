MyTrident aims to cross Rs 1,000 crores revenue by FY25-26

The home furnishing brand also plans to aggressively expand to over 10,000 retail touchpoints including 100 exclusive stores by the end of FY2025-26

Mumbai: MyTrident, the flagship domestic home furnishing brand of Trident Group (a $2 bn conglomerate), aims to cross a revenue of Rs1,000 crore by financial year (FY) 2025-26, the company announced in a press release. The brand also plans to aggressively expand to over 10,000 retail touchpoints including 100 exclusive stores by the end of FY2025-26.

Talking about expansion, Dr Rajinder Gupta, chairman, Trident Group said, “At myTrident, we are bullish about the company’s prospects which include ramping up our retail business operations across India. We are building on the trust and respect enjoyed by the company over 30 years. We are aggressively expanding to 10,000+ retail touchpoints including 100 exclusive stores by the end of FY2025-26.”

Started in 2014, MyTrident is Trident Group’s brand specializing in luxurious and premium home furnishings. The company caters to all segments across luxury, premium to every day. It offers a range of products including bed sheets, towels, luxury rugs, bathrobes and much more. Currently, the company has a retail network of over 3,500 retail touch points including 50 exclusive stores across India.