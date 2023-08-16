Swiss watchmaker Longines opens store in India

The Switzerland-based watch maker’s first company-operated outlet in India is located at Select Citywalk mall in Saket, New Delhi

New Delhi: Switzerland-based watch-making company Longines opened its first company-operated outlet in India, located at Select Citywalk mall in Saket, New Delhi, the mall announced on social media on Friday.

“The luxury watch brand Longines has just opened its store at Select CITYWALK. Discover the elegance of watches and explore a brand that carries a legacy of over 190 years,” Select CITYWALK said in a LinkedIn post.

The brand offers watches for men and women; and currently has 354 watch options for men across its website and 51 for women.

Apart from its latest official store, it has been available in the country through more than 80 third-party point-of-sales stores, according to its official website.

Based in Saint-Imier in Switzerland, Longines was founded in 1832. The company is a member of Swatch Group Ltd. and it is currently present in over 150 countries across the globe, according to its LinkedIn profile. Over the years, the watch-making and timekeeping company has partnered with multiple international sports federations and has built relationships in the world of sports.