Ratnadeep reaches the 150 store landmark

Bengaluru: South Indian retail chain Ratnadeep has reached a milestone by opening its 150th outlet in the country. The recent opening of four stores in a single day marked the achievement of 150 stores for the retailer.

Ratnadeep’s new outlets are located at Panathur (Bengaluru), Secunderabad Club (Hyderabad), Marina Skies (Hyderabad) and TNGOS Colony (Hyderabad).

“Since 1987, the journey has been remarkable, filled with challenges that we faced head-on and opportunities that we seized and reached here. It was not possible without the hard work, passion of our employees, and the trust our customers have in us,” said Sandeep Agarwal, managing director, Ratnadeep.

The supermarket chain was established in 1987, with its first store in Hyderabad. It achieved a landmark 100 stores in December 2020. Today, the brand is present in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka catering to over 30 lakh customers per month.