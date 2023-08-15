The legend of Radhakrishna Damani: The creator of DMart

Today, Damani’s brainchild DMart is a nationwide network of over 200 stores

Bengaluru: Nearly two decades and a year have passed since Radhakishan Damani, India’s retail magnate, established DMart, a venture that propelled his wealth to ₹1,39,053 crores.

With a pre-existing affinity for the consumer business sector, Damani’s foray into DMart was no coincidence. His strategic moves, including the acquisition of the Apna Bazaar franchise and investments in related stocks, showcased his shrewd business acumen well before DMart’s inception.

DMart swiftly emerged as the solution for everyday essentials, offering convenience through bulk purchasing options and streamlined checkout alternatives. The company’s unwavering commitment to its strategic blueprint paved the way for exponential growth, resulting in a nationwide network of over 200 stores.