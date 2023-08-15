Google News
spot_img
spot_img
In FocusRetail

The legend of Radhakrishna Damani: The creator of DMart

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
3
0
Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Today, Damani’s brainchild DMart is a nationwide network of over 200 stores

Bengaluru: Nearly two decades and a year have passed since Radhakishan Damani, India’s retail magnate, established DMart, a venture that propelled his wealth to ₹1,39,053 crores.

With a pre-existing affinity for the consumer business sector, Damani’s foray into DMart was no coincidence. His strategic moves, including the acquisition of the Apna Bazaar franchise and investments in related stocks, showcased his shrewd business acumen well before DMart’s inception.

DMart swiftly emerged as the solution for everyday essentials, offering convenience through bulk purchasing options and streamlined checkout alternatives. The company’s unwavering commitment to its strategic blueprint paved the way for exponential growth, resulting in a nationwide network of over 200 stores.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessNehal Gautam -

Reliance’s omnichannel beauty brand Tira opens outlet in Mumbai

Spread across 4,300 sq. ft., the store is located at Infiniti Mall, Malad in Mumbai  Mumbai: Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In