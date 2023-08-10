Trent shares rise 5% on higher quarterly profit

The stock jumped 4.56% to settle at Rs 1,790.95 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.43% to its 52-week high of Rs 1,805.95

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd climbed nearly 5% on Wednesday after the company reported a 45% rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock jumped 4.56% to settle at Rs 1,790.95 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.43% to its 52-week high of Rs 1,805.95.

On the NSE, it rose 4.74% to end at Rs 1,795.

Trent has posted a 45% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 166.67 crore for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.93 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 2,628.37 crore against Rs 1,803.15 crore in the year-ago period.