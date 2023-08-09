Google News
spot_img
spot_img
FMCGLatest News

Bikano enters branded spice segment

PTI
By PTI
41
0
Source: https://www.bikano.com/
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Bikano has launched a new sub-brand, ‘Swad Anusar’ under which it is set to introduce a range of blended spices

New Delhi: Snacks and sweets maker Bikano has forayed into the branded spice market, a category witnessing fast growth in the last few years.

Bikano, the renowned brand under Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, has launched a new sub-brand, ‘Swad Anusar’ under which it is set to introduce a range of blended spices, the company said in a statement.

Bikano will partner with spice farmers and suppliers to ensure quality and sustainability and adhere to relevant certifications from regulatory bodies such as FSSAI, ISO, HACCP, and GMP.

Commenting on the development, Bikano Director Manish Aggarwal said, “Our snacks and namkeen have always been cherished for their unique blend of spices that make them enticing and delicious. This inspired us to expand our horizons and offer the same experience to daily meals. Thus, the launch of our Bikano spices sub-brand, Swad Anusar, comes as a natural progression.”

In the last few years, several leading FMCG companies such as Dabur, Emami, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and ITC have entered the spices market.

Bikano plans to launch Swad Anusar at Bikanervala outlets across the country, along with leading e-commerce platforms. The company also plans to invest in marketing and promotional activities, including ATL, BTL, and digital campaigns.

Started in 1950, Bikano is a popular packaged brand in the snack category in the country and also has a presence in over 35 countries.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

TVS Supply Chain Solutions prepares for IPO after 29 years

The company is gearing up for the initial share sale that would be open for public subscription from August...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In