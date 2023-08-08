Disha Patani joins Insight Cosmetics as brand ambassador

This step is taken with a focus on promoting holistic beauty and offering safe products for all skin types

Mumbai: Insight Cosmetics, a beauty brand, has onboarded Bollywood actor Disha Patani as its brand ambassador, the company announced in a press release. The brand hopes that this association will help it promote holistic beauty for all skin types.

Mihir Jain, managing director, Insight Cosmetics said, “Having Disha Patani as our Brand Ambassador is a momentous occasion for Insight Cosmetics. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide beauty solutions that are not only effective but also safe for every skin type.”

Speaking about the association, Disha Patani said, “I am excited to be a part of this journey and encourage everyone to prioritise their skin health while embracing their natural beauty.”

On the occasion, Insight Cosmetics also launched the exclusive “Lights, Camera, Action” kit which offers consumers the opportunity to achieve Disha Patani’s iconic look. The kit features a curated selection of Insight Cosmetics’ best products that have been handpicked by Disha herself, allowing users to recreate her radiant look with ease.

Founded by Dinesh Jain, Insight Cosmetics was established in 2012 with its headquarters in Lower Parel, Mumbai, The brand has expanded its distribution network to 20 states and established a presence in 18,000 retail and novelty stores across India. It is also present on more than 12 online platforms and it has its own website where customers can buy products. It has over 350 SKUs including nail polish, lipstick, mascara, eyeliners, eyeshadows, foundations, concealers, lip gloss, and makeup brushes among others. Insight Cosmetics is also the first ever Toxic Free brand in India which is verified by Bureau Veritas.