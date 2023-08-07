Tech icon of the week: Vishwajeet Singh, Salasar Balaji Logistic Pvt Ltd

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vishwajeet Singh, Head of Technology & Strategy, Salasar Balaji Logistic Pvt Ltd, this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Vishwajeet Singh

Vishwajeet Singh has been an industry veteran with over 22 years of experience in the retail technology segment. He has headed technology and digital platforms across various companies and startups. Currently he is associated with the world’s second largest travel brand.

Role & Responsibilities

– Looking after the tech initiatives and future roadmaps of the organization

– Client engagement and user satisfaction

– Cost Optimization operations

– Digital transformation

Education

– Postgraduate in Computer Science

Diploma from IIM K

Strengths and weakness

– Passionate about my work

– Good learner

– Versatile

– Emotional

– Kindhearted

Aspirations to Fulfill

Want to give better life to all my team members by achieving greater success in whatever I do.

Game changing retail technologies

– Blockchain

– Artificial intelligence

– Cloud

Skills

I am a good learner, and hence understand both the business and technology.

Lessons and Learnings over the years

– Be consistent

– Always look around

– Be focused

Future of industry

– Digital

– Innovative

Role Model in the Industry

Sundar Pichai

Tech mantra for life

Everyday is an opportunity, don’t waste your time thinking about the past

Career History & Experience

– Salasar Balaji Logistic Pvt Ltd

Head of Technology & Strategy