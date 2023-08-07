Tech icon of the week: Vishwajeet Singh, Salasar Balaji Logistic Pvt Ltd

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Vishwajeet Singh, Head of Technology & Strategy, Salasar Balaji Logistic Pvt Ltd, this week
New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Vishwajeet Singh
Vishwajeet Singh has been an industry veteran with over 22 years of experience in the retail technology segment. He has headed technology and digital platforms across various companies and startups. Currently he is associated with the world’s second largest travel brand.
Role & Responsibilities
– Looking after the tech initiatives and future roadmaps of the organization
– Client engagement and user satisfaction
– Cost Optimization operations
– Digital transformation
Education
– Postgraduate in Computer Science
Diploma from IIM K
Strengths and weakness
– Passionate about my work
– Good learner
– Versatile
– Emotional
– Kindhearted
Aspirations to Fulfill
Want to give better life to all my team members by achieving greater success in whatever I do.
Game changing retail technologies
– Blockchain
– Artificial intelligence
– Cloud
Skills
I am a good learner, and hence understand both the business and technology.
Lessons and Learnings over the years
– Be consistent
– Always look around
– Be focused
Future of industry
– Digital
– Innovative
Role Model in the Industry
Sundar Pichai
Tech mantra for life
Everyday is an opportunity, don’t waste your time thinking about the past
Career History & Experience
– Salasar Balaji Logistic Pvt Ltd
Head of Technology & Strategy