Marks and Spencer opens stores in Ranchi and Mohali

The Ranchi store is Marks and Spencer’s first outlet in the city and the CP67 Mall outlet is the brand’s second in Mohali

New Delhi: British department store chain Marks and Spencer (M&S) has opened two stores recently, one at Mall of Ranchi in Sukhdev Nagar, Ranchi, Jharkhand and the other at CP67 Mall in Mohali, Punjab, the brand announced on social media on Monday.

The Ranchi store is the brand’s first outlet in the city.

“Calling all shopaholics in Ranchi! Our brand-new store is now open in a brand-new city at Mall of Ranchi, and we can’t wait to welcome you. Get ready to indulge in a shopping spree like never before,” Marks and Spencer Reliance India Pvt. Ltd. said in its LinkedIn post.

The CP67 Mall outlet is the brand’s second in Mohali, the first being located at the North Country Mall.

“Can’t keep calm | We’re going big with back-to-back store openings! Get ready to experience pure shopping bliss as our newest store opens its doors in the vibrant city of Mohali at CP67 Mall. We’re absolutely thrilled to bring our amazing products to this exciting new location! Our dedication to deliver exceptional service and top-notch products fuels our passion,” the global brand said in another LinkedIn post.

Recently, the retailer also opened one outlet at Hazratgan in Lucknow and one at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad.

The global apparel, food and home-ware retailer entered India in partnership with Reliance and it has over 90 stores across the country. It is currently present across 100 markets globally through local partners and online channels.

Headquartered in Paddington, London, M&S opened its first store in 1884 and was founded by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in Leeds. As of 2021, there were 1,035 Marks and Spencer stores located in the UK, and 452 other store locations situated around the world. Across its worldwide operations, the company employs approximately 66,000 people, the majority of which are women.