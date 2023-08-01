Biossance has launched in the country with 14 products and as a launch offer, customers will get a travel-sized squalene with Vitamin C Rose Oil worth Rs 2,920 with every purchase

New Delhi: Berkeley-based Bill Gates funded skincare brand Biossance has made its debut in India in partnership with Sephora, the beauty retail platform announced on its website on Tuesday.

Biossance has launched in the country with 14 products across multiple categories, including lip balm, cleanser, face serum, firming oil, moisturizer, eye gel, hand cream, toner, face oil, eye cream, cleansing oil and facial mask. As a launch offer, customers will get a travel-sized squalene with Vitamin C Rose Oil worth Rs 2,920 with every purchase.

The brand’s powerhouse ingredient is Squalane oil, which penetrates 20x deeper than other moisturizing oils, help other skincare actives work 40x harder, provides a healthy skin barrier and microbiome, and is weightless and non-comedogenic, claims the brand on its website.

Biossance is a clean beauty brand that uses biotechnology to create skincare products that are effective, sustainable and safe. Its products are formulated with a no-compromise approach by blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients, according to the brand’s LinkedIn page.

The parent company of Biossance, Amyris was founded in 2003 and it has 11 brands under its umbrella, including Biossance (skin care), JVN (hair care), Rose Inc (beauty), Costa Brazil (beauty), Pipette (sustainable personal care), Purecane (natural sweetner), Menolabs (women health products), Olika (personal care and wellness), Terasana (skincare), Stripes (menopause products) and 4U by Tia (hair care).

Founded in 2016 by Amyris, a biotech company funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It manufactures and markets a 100% plant-based skincare line free of toxic and potentially harmful ingredients. It is headquartered at Emeryville in California and is led by Catherine Gore, who is the global brand president for Biossance.

Global beauty chain Sephora offers a wide range of classic and emerging brands in makeup, skincare, fragrance, body care and hair care categories from around the world. It is a French retailer of multinational personal care and beauty products with nearly 340 brands, including its own private label, Sephora Collection, according to media sources.

The multi-brand beauty products chain, owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, entered India in partnership with Arvind Fashion Ltd. Sephora is known for bringing global beauty brands to India. In June 2023, Sephora also brought pop-star Selena Gomez’s beauty brand Rare Beauty to India.