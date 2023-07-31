Canadian lingerie retailer La Vie En Rose enters India

La Vie En Rose entered India in partnership with the Apparel Group India Ltd., it offers sleepwear, lingerie and swimwear for women aged 25-45 years

New Delhi: Canada-based lingerie retailer La Vie En Rose has opened its first store in India at the DLF Mall of India in Noida, Delhi NCR. Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd. announced on social media.

“Here’s adding another prestigious brand to Apparel Group’s portfolio. We are elated to welcome La Vie En Rose to India with its most comfortable styles in sleepwear, lingerie and swimwear. Marking its 1st store at DLF Mall of India, Noida,” the company said in its LinkedIn post.

Acquired in 1996 by President and CEO François Roberge, the chain has over 170 boutiques nationwide, divided into three store concepts: La Vie en Rose, La Vie en Rose Aqua, and La Vie en Rose Outlet. Since the beginning of its international expansion in 2004, La Vie en Rose has opened more than 75 boutiques outside Canada, in over 11 countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Morocco. The brand is headquartered in Montreal.

The global brand that has entered the country in partnership with the Apparel Group India Ltd., offers sleepwear, lingerie and swimwear for women aged 25-45 years.

Apparel Group India also has various other global brands under its umbrella, including Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Charles & Keith, Daiso, Inglot, R&B, Tim Hortons, and Victoria’s Secret.