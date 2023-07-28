Google News
Shopping Centres

House of Believe & Costa Coffee open at Elan Town Centre, Gurugram

While the House of Believe outlet is spread across 6,500 sq. ft., that of Costa Coffee covers 1557 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Real estate player Elan Group has announced the addition of two prominent brands, House of Believe (HOB) and Costa Coffee at Elan Town Centre, Gurugram on Friday. While House of Believe (HOB) offers affordable fashion choices for GenZ and millennials, Costa Coffee is popular coffee chain.

Spanning 6,500 sq. ft. this is HOB’s first store in Gurugram.

“We are excited to have House of Believe onboard with us at Elan Town Centre. House Of Believe caters to a relevant audience of young, urban Indians who are passionate about fashion, music, art, and everything that’s trending,” Prashant Vashisht, Sr. Vice President- Leasing, Elan Group said.

Costa Coffee’s latest outlet at Elan Town Centre is spread across a carpet area of 1557 sq. ft. and can accommodate up to 50 people.

Located on Sohna Road, Elan Town Centre features high-street retail stores, a food court, double-height shops, a state-of-the-art multiplex, multi-level basement parking, an entertainment zone and much more.

