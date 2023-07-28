Chai Sutta Bar opens its 500th outlet

Chai Sutta Bar’s milestone outlet has opened at Malad in Mumbai, taking the brand’s reach to 300 cities across the country

New Delhi: Quick service restaurant (QSR) tea-chain Chai Sutta Bar (CSB) has opened its 500th outlet in the country. Its milestone outlet has opened at Malad in Mumbai, taking the brand’s reach to 300 cities across the country, the brand announced in a release on Thursday.

“We are incredibly proud to mark the opening of our 500th outlet in Mumbai. This milestone represents the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and franchise partners, and the overwhelming love and support from our consumers,” Anubhav Dubey, co-founder and chief executive officer, Chai Sutta Bar said.

CSB offers its tea in traditional clay cups (kulhad) to enhance the flavour and support local artisans and communities through this initiative by providing sustainable employment opportunities to over 500 potter families, according to the release.

Founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak in Madhya Pradesh, CSB offers chai, coffee, Maggie, burgers, momos, kulhad pizzas and mocktails, at its outlets, starting from Rs 15, according to its website.