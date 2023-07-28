Barista Coffee opens 4th outlet in Uttarakhand

Located at Tapovan, Rishikesh, the newly launched two-storey outlet houses a seating area for 40 consumers

Bengaluru: Homegrown coffee chain Barista Coffee has opened its latest outlet in Uttarakhand at Tapovan, Rishikesh, the company said in a press release on Friday. The newly launched two-storey outlet marks the company’s fourth store in Uttarakhand.

Covering an area of 560 sq. ft., the ground floor houses 16 seats, while the first floor, spread across 400 sq. ft., offers seating for 24 consumers.

“Barista is thrilled to establish its presence in Tapovan, Rishikesh. This is our fourth store in Devbhoomi (Uttarakhand), and we are eager to expand our footprint further in this enchanting territory,” said Rajat Agrawal, chief executive officer of Barista Coffee.

Founded in 2000, under the name Barista Coffee Company Ltd., the brand started with the objective to deliver an international coffee experience to its customers.

Adding to its portfolio, Barista also caters to its guests with products such as chocolates, instant coffee and cookies through its outlets and general trade stores across pan India.

The coffee chain currently has over 365 outlets across the country.