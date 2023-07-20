Samsung opens premium experience stores in Ahmedabad and Lucknow

Samsung is offering special benefits such as student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, tabs, laptops, and smart watches

New Delhi: Consumer durables and IT (CDIT) brand Samsung opened two premium experience stores, each at Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad (3,500 sq. ft.) and Lulu Mall, Lucknow (1,200 sq. ft.), the company announced in a release on Thursday.

The stores are offering consumers with the brand’s entire product range through zones around Samsung’s connected ecosystem such as SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming and lifestyle televisions. Apart from this, the store will also host a variety of Galaxy workshops under the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ program for consumers.

This will include free hands-on workshops around consumer passion points such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography, and fitness. They will also host a variety of customized entertainment activities for the visitors, with a special focus on local culture, music, and art.

At the new stores, consumers will get a phygital experience through Samsung’s Store+ aisle platform. With Store+, consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk. Consumers can also order online from the store and have the products delivered home directly.

Consumers can also access Samsung’s digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung’s device care plan Samsung Care+ for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches at the store.

Samsung’s target audiences at these stores are Gen Z and millennial crowd. The consumers visiting the stores in the first week of opening will get assured gifts on purchases of INR 20,000 and above, 2x loyalty points and Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 2,999, on purchase of select Samsung products.

In addition, consumers can also avail special benefits such as student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, tabs, laptops, and smart watches, up to Rs 8,000 cashback on select devices and up to Rs 21,000 in additional benefits, the release added.

Consumers visiting the store will also be able to enjoy hassle-free after-sales service for their smartphones and book service calls for their consumer electronics products at home, the release said.

Founded in 1969 by Lee Byung-chull, South Korea-based company Samsung Electronics entered the Indian market in 1995. The CDIT company started manufacturing in India 12 years after entering the country. As of 2018, the company had two manufacturing units in the country, one in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and another in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, according to a media website.