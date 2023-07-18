Barista enters Rishikesh

The two-storey outlet is Barista’s fourth in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Indian coffee chain Barista has opened its first outlet at Tapovan, Rishikesh. Located at Lemon Tree Premier on Badrinath Road, the two-storey outlet is its fourth in Uttarakhand. The ground floor is spread across an area of 560 sq. ft. with 16 seats and the first floor is spread across an area of 400 sq. ft. with 24 seats, said the company in an interaction with IndiaRetailing.

“Barista store at Tapovan, Rishikesh is strategically located and caters to both leisure and spiritual travel. This is our fourth store in Devbhoomi (Uttarakhand) and we are keen to expand our footprint further in this territory,” Rajat Agrawal, chief executive officer, Barista Coffee said.

The coffee chain offers a wide selection of coffees along with a variety of sandwiches, wraps and desserts.

Founded in 2000, under the name Barista Coffee Company Ltd., the company started with the objective to deliver an international coffee experience to its customers. It not only provides several types of coffee but also has diversified its menu with eatables.

Adding to its portfolio, Barista also caters to its guests with products such as chocolates, instant coffee and cookies through its outlets and General Trade stores across pan India.

The coffee chain currently has over 350 outlets across the country and is India’s second largest coffee chain operator, after Café Coffee Day which has 1,384 outlets as of February 2023.