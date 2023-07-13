New beauty brand O&O Beauty enters the market

The brand launched a makeup range encompassing blushes, serum lipsticks, highlighters, eye shadow sticks, glow blush and complexion sticks

Mumbai: O&O (One and Only) Beauty is has entered the Indian burgeoning Indian beauty market, the company announced in a press release.

The product range encompasses 3 shades of blushes, 7 shades of serum lipsticks, 1 shade of a highlighter, 3 shades of eye shadow sticks, 2 shades of glow blush and 7 shades of complexion sticks.

“At O&O Beauty, our vision is to bridge the gap between international luxury brands and Indian beauty enthusiasts by offering a range of thoughtfully crafted cosmetics that are made in India,” said Mansi Agrawal, co-founder of O&O Beauty.

Pallavi Sharaff, co-founder, O&O Beauty said, “At O&O Beauty, we recognise the transformative power of makeup with our goal being to demystify the world of beauty and make it accessible to every woman. We want to inspire women to feel confident and embrace their unique features because true beauty lies in self-acceptance and self-love.”

The brand has also launched a social initiative called Shades of Love. “Enabling women is at the core of O&O Beauty’s ethos. Through our ‘Shades of Love’ initiative, we are dedicated to promoting menstrual equity by providing biodegradable sanitary napkins to students in rural areas. Our goal is to touch the lives of 20,000 individuals by 2024, fostering positive change and championing women’s empowerment. O&O Beauty is more than just a brand; it’s a movement that celebrates women’s resilience and advocates for meaningful impact,” Sumedha Sharaff, co-founder, O&O Beauty said.

Founded by Mansi Agrawal, Pallavi Sharaff and Sumedha Sharaff, the vegan and cruelty-free brand caters to women above 20 years of age.