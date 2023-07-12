CMAI to host National Garment Fair 2023 in Mumbai

More than 1200 brands will participate in NGF 2023, presenting a diverse range of women’s wear, men’s wear, and accessories at the Bombay Exhibition NESCO Complex in Goregaon East, and kids wear section at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC

Mumbai: The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is set to host the 77th edition of the National Garment Fair 2023 (NGF 2023) in Mumbai from 18 July to 21 July 2023, the company announced in a press release.

Speaking about the festive apparel market, Rajesh Masand, president, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), said, “The apparel industry in India holds significant importance within the country’s economy. As the festival season of 2023 approaches rapidly, it becomes crucial for industry participants to closely observe consumer behaviour and trends to maintain a competitive edge.”

Speaking about the NGF 2023, Rohit Munjal, vice president and chairman of the Fair Committee, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said, “The business generated during this four-day trade event will provide valuable insights into the industry’s sentiments and expectations for the upcoming festive season. Spanning across two of the largest venues in Mumbai, this edition of NGF covers an approximate area of 8,00,000 sq. ft. and anticipates a significant turnout of over 35,000 visitors, which include national level Retailers and Distributors.”

Over the course of four days, more than 1200 brands will participate in NGF 2023, presenting a diverse range of women’s wear, men’s wear, and accessories at the Bombay Exhibition NESCO Complex in Goregaon East, and kids’ wear section at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Recognized as a highly anticipated Trade Fair in the Indian Apparel Industry, the National Garment Fair by CMAI serves as a vital platform for connecting national and regional brands, manufacturers, designers, and fashion accessories manufacturers with retailers, agents, distributors, and e-commerce companies.

The size of the Indian apparel market is estimated to be Rs. 6.80 lakh crores and has grown by between 15-20% in FY2023. However, with the costs of raw materials as well as all costs of production having gone up substantially, this growth has been entirely price-led, and the volumes would still be below the previous year by 3-5%.

Established six years ago, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 4000 members and serving more than 20,000 retailers. Its membership consists of manufacturers, exporters, brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry and Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in the Netherlands.