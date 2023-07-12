Charles & Keith opens its first duplex flagship store in South Korea

Situated in the Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul, it is spread across an area of over 3,552 sq. ft. and it is Charles & Keith’s 12th store in the country

New Delhi: Singapore-based shoes and accessories fashion label Charles & Keith has opened its first duplex flagship store, which is its largest boutique in South Korea, the company announced on Wednesday, in a LinkedIn post.

Situated in the famous Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul, it is spread across an area of over 3,552 sq. ft. and this is the brand’s 12th store in the country.

The interiors of the brand’s latest store are minimalist and are characterized by gradual curves and fluid lines. The company has picked an understated colour scheme, showcasing modern and refined ambiance, which is the company’s signature style.

Apart from the aesthetic interiors, the store also features sculptural artworks by South Korean artist Jeesun Park, titled ‘the touchable flow.’ Fragmented hemispheres, arcs, cut-out shapes, ellipses, and other unfinished forms intertwine to create new compositions at the store.

The store also offers in-house personalization service, ‘Made for Me by Charles & Keith,’ which will allow the customers to get their names embroidered onto selected items. This service also includes two exclusive icons by the brand, inspired by Seoul: a magpie and a graphic artwork depicting the city’s vibrant essence.

Founded in 1996 by two brothers; Charles and Keith Wong, Charles & Keith is a Singaporean fashion label that creates shoes, bags, eyewear, accessories and costume jewellery. The brand initially started from a single footwear shop in the suburbs to an international network offering retail experiences in physical stores and online. The company aims to build a global brand, while embracing its Asian roots to empower women, according to the brand’s official website.

The brothers opened their first store at Amara Shopping Centre in central Singapore and in 2004 subsequently expanded the brand’s retail presence with the launch of an e-commerce website. Today, the brand has over 700 stores in more than 30 countries, with a strong foothold in Asia Pacific and Middle East. The brand has flagship stores in multiple fashion capitals of the world, including Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Dubai.

Furthermore, it ships to nearly 60 markets worldwide, including Australia, Europe and the USA.

Charles & Keith operates stores in India in a franchisee partnership with Apparel Group.