SmartDukaan raises $10 million in funding round

Source: https://www.smartdukaan.com/
The funding round of SmartDukaan was led by Findoc Finvest and other participants were Leafberry Ads and angel investors

New Delhi: Smartphone retail tech platform SmartDukaan has secured $10 million in a funding round led by Findoc Finvest.

Other participants in the pre-series A funding round were Leafberry Ads and angel investors.

The company aims to utilize the investment for franchise partnerships, enhancing the technology infrastructure and expanding their product portfolio along with talent acquisition, according to a company statement.

“This funding will serve as a catalyst for us to enhance and expand our network across the country. Our mission remains to be the largest mobile retail network of India, digitizing and empowering retailers and also inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to be part of a profitable mobile retail business,” CEO and founder of SmartDukaan Tarun Verma said.

The tech-based retail chain startup has 350 stores across 100 cities in North India.

Scuzo Dessert Cafe opens 3rd outlet in Gurugram

Scuzo opens 15th outlet in India and 3rd in Gurugram and the store is spread across an area of...

