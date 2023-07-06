Shiprocket announces ‘Shiprocket SHIVIR 2023’ to empower e-commerce businesses

Shiprocket SHIVIR 2023 aims to act as a catalyst for innovation, providing digital businesses and MSMEs with the tools and insights they need to explore, identify, and establish a coherent roadmap for their future growth

Mumbai: Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform, has announced its flagship event, Shiprocket SHIVIR 2023, an extensive summit that aspires to bring together the eCommerce sector for a comprehensive day-long event focused on education and the transformation of digital commerce in India. The event is in line with Shiprocket’s commitment to empowering MSMEs across India, serving as its ‘Unnati Ka Saathi’. This highly anticipated event will bring together India’s pioneers of entrepreneurship, visionaries of Atmanirbhar Bharat, new-age business owners, and futuristic service providers under one roof.

“We are thrilled to announce the first offline edition of Shiprocket SHIVIR 2023. This conclave represents our commitment to empower eCommerce businesses in India and drive innovation in the digital commerce landscape. We firmly believe that in the coming years, MSMEs will be a pivotal driver of the Indian economy, playing a major role in realising the dream of [email protected]. Shiprocket SHIVIR will serve as a hub for entrepreneurs and visionaries to come together, exchange ideas, and explore the endless possibilities that lie ahead. We believe that by nurturing eCommerce businesses of the future, we can contribute to the growth of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and propel India’s digital economy to new heights,” said Saahil Goel, chief executive officer and co-founder, Shiprocket.

The rapid growth of digital commerce in India has created a need for innovative solutions and insights to empower eCommerce businesses and MSMEs, enabling them to overcome challenges, identify growth opportunities, and establish a clear roadmap for sustainable success in an ever-evolving digital landscape. With the theme “Nurturing eCommerce Businesses of the Future,” Shiprocket SHIVIR 2023 aims to act as a catalyst for innovation, providing digital businesses with the tools and insights they need to explore, identify, and establish a coherent roadmap for its future growth. This summit is specially curated to foster the vision of unifying India’s diverse marketplaces, expanding the reach of digital commerce, and empowering eCommerce businesses across the country.

The event promises to offer a closer look into the infinite possibilities for MSMEs to make their businesses future-ready and expand their horizons. Shiprocket SHIVIR 2023 aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and business owners to connect, collaborate, and gain valuable insights from industry experts and thought leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in engaging discussions, keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities.

Additionally hosting the Shiprocket SHIVIR Awards 2023 which sought to felicitate the commendable work done by brands in eCommerce brand building and Innovation. Brands with disruptive stories can register and nominate themselves on the website. The entries for the Shiprocket SHIVIR Awards 2023 close on 15 July.

With its country-wide reach, the summit aims to connect with merchants across India, offering a unique opportunity to gain insights and stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The one-day conclave will take place at Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi on 4th August 2023. This event is expected to attract a diverse range of participants, including industry leaders, MSMEs, government officials, and tech players. With the aim of celebrating eCommerce.

Shiprocket is an eCommerce enablement platform on a mission to empower the businesses of Bharat to scale their ventures by unleashing the true power of eCommerce. The platform helps the sellers at every step of their eCommerce journey, creating an operating system for direct commerce. Its stack of tech integrations enables shipping, fulfilment, customer communication and marketing tools as well as providers for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce retailers in India.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket is on a mission to create a seamless logistics data platform that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations. Shiprocket provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, and others with the platform’s multi-carrier API to manage orders, prints, and shipping labels. It also avails tracking information from multiple providers including managing Cash on Delivery (COD) orders and payment reconciliation. Shiprocket also offers state-of-the-art fulfilment solutions with more than 45 warehouses located across India. The technology stack provides a robust post-purchase experience to consumers resulting in higher engagement and lower RTO (failed deliveries). With over 25 courier partners on board, the brand permits pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across more than 24,000 pin codes within India and 220 countries and territories worldwide.