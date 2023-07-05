Google News
Shopping centre chain Orion adds 7 new brands across properties

The newly added brands include We:Neighbourhood by community, Bounce Inc, Decathlon, KFC, Neeman, Haldiram’s and Forever New

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Orion Malls parented by Brigade Group has signed seven new brands from diverse categories such as fashion, fitness, lifestyle and microbrewery across different properties, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The new brands include We:Neighbourhood by community (microbrewery), Bounce Inc, Decathlon, KFC, Neeman, Haldiram’s and Forever New.

Orion Avenue Mall at Banaswadi will house microbrewery We:Neighbourhood and fast food restaurant KFC while Orion Uptown Mall, Sannatammanahalli will house footwear brand Neeman and snack brand Haldiram’s. Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway will house trampoline park Bounce Inc, fitness brand Decathlon and fashion brand Forever New.

Together, the brands cover 80,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“We have witnessed a trend of customers preferring to shop at organised retail outlets, irrespective of the category. It is a matter of pride for us to be the preferred mall for several national and international brands to start their South India operations,” said Sunil Munshi, vice president-Retail at Orion Malls by Brigade Group.

Founded by M.R. Jaishankar in 1986, Brigade Group is engaged in property development, property management services, hospitality and education in South India.

 

