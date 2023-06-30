Google News
BigBasket records loss of Rs 1,535 crore in 2022-23

The BigBasket losses increased by 89% as compared to 2021-2022 when it had posted a loss of around Rs 812 crore

New Delhi: Online grocery delivery firm Innovative Retail Concepts, which operates as BigBasket, has posted a widening of its loss to Rs 1,535 crore for 2022-23, according to details shared by Tofler.

Tofler said the loss of BigBasket increased by 89%, implying the company had posted a loss of around Rs 812 crore in 2021-22.

The company’s revenue increased by 5% to Rs 7,462 crore.

“The company further reported a net loss of Rs 1,535 crore during the same fiscal. This is 89% increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 8,998 crore,” the report said.

BigBasket declined to comment on the report.

