Fashion brand icons: Saurav Bhattacharya of Ajmal & Sons

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on Saurav Bhattacharya
New Delhi: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on…
Saurav Bhattacharya
President, Ajmal & Sons – NHA Division, India
Education
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Business Education Program, Business Management · (1996 – 1997)
- Acharya Nagarjuna University Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Electrical & Electronics Engineering · (1988 – 1992)
- Hyderabad Public School Class XII – CBSE, Sciences · (1980 – 1988)
Career history and experience
- Ajmal & Sons: President – NHA Division India September 2018 – Present Mumbai Area, India
- Nakshatra World Limited: President December 2013 – February 2018 Mumbai Area, India
- Sahara India: Executive Director, Executive Head Strategic Management Group October 2010 – November 2013 Mumbai Area, India
- Visa: Marketing Director – South Asia November 2008 – September 2010 Mumbai Area, India
- Raymond Limited: Director Branding, Business Director FMCG June 2004 – October 2008 Mumbai Area, India
- Hindustan Unilever Limited: Senior Brand Manager, Area Sales Manager October 1992 – May 2004 Bengaluru Area, India
Role and responsibilities
Heads India division of Ajmal & Sons.
Strengths & weaknesses
Strengths:
- Visionary leadership
- People-oriented
- Good listener and counselor
Weaknesses:
- Setting high standards for everyone, regardless of their experience or seniority level.
- An insatiable desire for constant change
Aspirations you want to fulfill
My aspiration is to help young people fast-track their learning and achieve their long-term goals in a shorter timeframe. With my guidance, I hope to empower them to succeed within five years, a feat that took me over three decades to accomplish.
Game changing retail technologies according to you
- Data analytics & Market Understanding
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- CRM and Loyalty program
Skills that helped you succeed in this industry
- Prioritizing people
- Commercial acumen
- Trend forecasting
- Short-term financial returns
- Enhanced consumer proposition
Lessons learned over the years
- No matter what, don’t move away from your DNA.
- Maintain your values and ethics.
- Adaptability is important.
- Collaboration is crucial.
Your take on the future of industry
While it’s true that we can only do so much with the resources at hand, the opportunities for growth in India are significant. As a legacy brand, it is our responsibility to oȮ er products that are accessible to the right target audience at their arms reach, so that we provide true value to the rapidly growing Indian market.
Any role model in the industry
I am truly inspired by individuals who have outstanding product offerings but struggle to make them commercially successful, despite their potential.
If you had to pen down your top learnings from your career
- Embracing change and being adaptable is key to navigating challenges and staying relevant in a rapidly evolving professional landscape.
- Having a harmonious balance between your professional and personal life is crucial for success in the workplace.
Life mantra
Zindagi na milegi doobara- So live the moments to the fullest.