Fashion brand icons: Saurav Bhattacharya of Ajmal & Sons

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India's thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on Saurav Bhattacharya

New Delhi: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India's thriving fashion and lifestyle industry.

Saurav Bhattacharya

President, Ajmal & Sons – NHA Division, India

Education

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Business Education Program, Business Management · (1996 – 1997)

Acharya Nagarjuna University Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Electrical & Electronics Engineering · (1988 – 1992)

Hyderabad Public School Class XII – CBSE, Sciences · (1980 – 1988)

Career history and experience

Ajmal & Sons: President – NHA Division India September 2018 – Present Mumbai Area, India

Nakshatra World Limited: President December 2013 – February 2018 Mumbai Area, India

Sahara India: Executive Director, Executive Head Strategic Management Group October 2010 – November 2013 Mumbai Area, India

Visa: Marketing Director – South Asia November 2008 – September 2010 Mumbai Area, India

Raymond Limited: Director Branding, Business Director FMCG June 2004 – October 2008 Mumbai Area, India

Hindustan Unilever Limited: Senior Brand Manager, Area Sales Manager October 1992 – May 2004 Bengaluru Area, India

Role and responsibilities

Heads India division of Ajmal & Sons.

Strengths & weaknesses

Strengths:

Visionary leadership

People-oriented

Good listener and counselor

Weaknesses:

Setting high standards for everyone, regardless of their experience or seniority level.

An insatiable desire for constant change

Aspirations you want to fulfill

My aspiration is to help young people fast-track their learning and achieve their long-term goals in a shorter timeframe. With my guidance, I hope to empower them to succeed within five years, a feat that took me over three decades to accomplish.

Game changing retail technologies according to you

Data analytics & Market Understanding

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

CRM and Loyalty program

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

Prioritizing people

Commercial acumen

Trend forecasting

Short-term financial returns

Enhanced consumer proposition

Lessons learned over the years

No matter what, don’t move away from your DNA.

Maintain your values and ethics.

Adaptability is important.

Collaboration is crucial.

Your take on the future of industry

While it’s true that we can only do so much with the resources at hand, the opportunities for growth in India are significant. As a legacy brand, it is our responsibility to oȮ er products that are accessible to the right target audience at their arms reach, so that we provide true value to the rapidly growing Indian market.

Any role model in the industry

I am truly inspired by individuals who have outstanding product offerings but struggle to make them commercially successful, despite their potential.

If you had to pen down your top learnings from your career

Embracing change and being adaptable is key to navigating challenges and staying relevant in a rapidly evolving professional landscape.

Having a harmonious balance between your professional and personal life is crucial for success in the workplace.

Life mantra

Zindagi na milegi doobara- So live the moments to the fullest.