West Bengal govt ties up with Dun&Bradstreet for MSMEs

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has entered into an arrangement with leading business research and analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) for the MSME sector and exporters of the state.

Under the arrangement, D&B will assign a unique nine-digit (D-U-N-S) number to a specific MSME firm or an exporter which will encompass various financial health indicators of the business entity, an official of the state government said.

D-U-N-S, Data Universal Numbering System, capture firmographic data, corporate relationships and credit scores of a specific business entity.

Potential lenders can also seek a credit report about a business using the number assigned to it.

The official said that the D-U-N-S number will empower the MSME sector of the state for building credibility, increase visibility, expand access to global markets and identify growth opportunities.

According to D&B, there has been an increased business interest in the MSMEs of West Bengal with the volume of enquiries from global and domestic companies going up. “Surveys show that getting market access is the biggest challenge for the MSMEs for scaling up their businesses”, the research firm said.