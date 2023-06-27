spot_img
KDM opens store in Kolkata

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The 2,000 sq. ft. KDM store offers mobile chargers, earphones, speakers, neckbands, headphones and AirPods

New Delhi: Mumbai-based lifestyle and mobile accessories brand KDM has opened its latest exclusive store in Kolkata, West Bengal, the brand announced in a press release on Monday.

The 2,000 sq. ft. store offers mobile chargers, earphones, speakers, neckbands, headphones and AirPods.

“We see huge potential in Kolkata and the rest of the state for our lifestyle and mobile accessories products. Opening of exclusive KDM store and inculcating high spirits in our channel partners is our endeavor to take KDM’s products to ‘HAR GAR’ in West Bengal,” N D Mali, founder, KDM said.

“Parvez Alam – Excel Trader is our West Bengal Channel Partner to take our brand to the next level in this region,” Mali added.

Headquartered in Mumbai, KDM is a manufacturer of mobile electronics and accessories and was founded a decade ago in 2011 by N D Mali.

