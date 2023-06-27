spot_img
Home Decor & Furnishing

Godrej Interio to strengthen its presence in Delhi NCR

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Godrej Interio aims to launch 10 new stores in the region in FY 2024 

New Delhi: Godrej Interio, a furniture solutions brand, plans to strengthen its retail presence in Delhi NCR, announced Godrej & Boyce, the parent company of Godrej Interio in a press release on Tuesday.

Currently, Godrej Interio has a market share of 15% in Delhi which it aims to increase by 30% in the region in the home furniture segment in financial year 23-24. Currently, the brand has 15 exclusive stores in Delhi NCR and it plans to launch 10 more by end of the financial year, the release added.

“The overall annual revenue from the region is Rs 300 crore with a contribution of 35% and 65% from home furniture and office furniture segments respectively. With a 15% market share of the overall organized furniture industry, the Delhi – NCR region market contributes to a significant 15% of Godrej Interio’s overall revenue,” said Swapneel Nagarkar, business head, Godrej Interio.

Godrej Interio is currently present in over 430 cities with 52 company-owned stores and has over 800 dealers, according to its website. The website also claims that Godrej Interio is one of the largest divisions of Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

